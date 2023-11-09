Is there high school football on the docket this week in Tyler County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Tyler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Orangefield High School at Woodville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Lumberton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Medina High School at Chester High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 11
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

