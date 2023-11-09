The Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Islanders put up an average of 61.7 points per game last year, just 2.2 fewer points than the 63.9 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
  • Texas A&M-CC went 13-2 last season when allowing fewer than 56.9 points.
  • Last year, the 56.9 points per game the Aggies recorded were just 0.5 more points than the Islanders gave up (56.4).
  • Texas A&M had a 7-5 record last season when putting up more than 56.4 points.
  • Last season, the Aggies had a 35.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.5% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Islanders' opponents made.
  • The Islanders shot 27.3% from the field, 16.5% lower than the 43.8% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Texas A&M-CC - Reed Arena
11/12/2023 North Texas - Reed Arena
11/16/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

