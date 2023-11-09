How to Watch the Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-CC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Islanders put up an average of 61.7 points per game last year, just 2.2 fewer points than the 63.9 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- Texas A&M-CC went 13-2 last season when allowing fewer than 56.9 points.
- Last year, the 56.9 points per game the Aggies recorded were just 0.5 more points than the Islanders gave up (56.4).
- Texas A&M had a 7-5 record last season when putting up more than 56.4 points.
- Last season, the Aggies had a 35.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.5% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Islanders' opponents made.
- The Islanders shot 27.3% from the field, 16.5% lower than the 43.8% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Reed Arena
|11/12/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Reed Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.