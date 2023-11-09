The Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) square off against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Islanders put up an average of 61.7 points per game last year, only 2.2 fewer points than the 63.9 the Aggies allowed to opponents.

When Texas A&M-CC gave up fewer than 56.9 points last season, it went 13-2.

Last year, the Aggies recorded 56.9 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 56.4 the Islanders gave up.

Texas A&M went 7-5 last season when scoring more than 56.4 points.

Last season, the Aggies had a 35.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.5% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Islanders' opponents hit.

The Islanders shot at a 27.3% clip from the field last season, 16.5 percentage points below the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.

Texas A&M-CC Schedule