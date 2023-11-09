The TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) go up against the Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

TCU vs. Omaha Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Mavericks allowed to opponents.
  • TCU had a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mavericks finished 270th.
  • Last year, the Horned Frogs recorded 75.3 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 76.2 the Mavericks gave up.
  • TCU went 13-0 last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU Home & Away Comparison

  • TCU scored 77.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged in road games (72.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 76.3.
  • When playing at home, TCU drained 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than away from home (5.0). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to in away games (28.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southern W 108-75 Schollmaier Arena
11/9/2023 Omaha - Schollmaier Arena
11/14/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Schollmaier Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Schollmaier Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.