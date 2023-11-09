The Tarleton State Texans (0-1) go up against the Florida International Panthers (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tarleton State vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Tarleton State compiled a 13-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Texans were the 347th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Panthers finished 292nd.

The Texans put up just 3.2 fewer points per game last year (71.9) than the Panthers allowed their opponents to score (75.1).

Tarleton State went 7-1 last season when it scored more than 75.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tarleton State scored 80.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.6.

At home, the Texans allowed 60.6 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.3).

At home, Tarleton State made 6.3 3-pointers per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (3.6). Tarleton State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than on the road (28.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule