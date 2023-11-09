How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Florida International on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Tarleton State Texans (0-1) go up against the Florida International Panthers (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tarleton State vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Tarleton State compiled a 13-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Texans were the 347th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Panthers finished 292nd.
- The Texans put up just 3.2 fewer points per game last year (71.9) than the Panthers allowed their opponents to score (75.1).
- Tarleton State went 7-1 last season when it scored more than 75.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tarleton State scored 80.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 63.6.
- At home, the Texans allowed 60.6 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.3).
- At home, Tarleton State made 6.3 3-pointers per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (3.6). Tarleton State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than on the road (28.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 80-50
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|UNT Dallas
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|11/14/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.