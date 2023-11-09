Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Sonora High School vs. Anson High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, Anson High School will host Sonora High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sonora vs. Anson Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Sweetwater, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jones County Games This Week
Anthony High School at Hawley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Wink, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forsan High School at Stamford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Stamford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.