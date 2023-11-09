The SMU Mustangs (2-0) take on the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs made 42.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Cardinals ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 210th.

Last year, the Mustangs averaged just 4.2 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Cardinals gave up (74.5).

SMU had an 8-4 record last season when putting up more than 74.5 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison

SMU scored 70.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.

In home games, the Mustangs ceded 12.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than in away games (83.1).

In home games, SMU averaged 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than in away games (6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (28%).

SMU Upcoming Schedule