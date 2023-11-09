The SMU Mustangs (2-0) take on the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Lamar Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs made 42.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Cardinals ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 210th.
  • Last year, the Mustangs averaged just 4.2 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Cardinals gave up (74.5).
  • SMU had an 8-4 record last season when putting up more than 74.5 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison

  • SMU scored 70.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Mustangs ceded 12.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than in away games (83.1).
  • In home games, SMU averaged 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than in away games (6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (28%).

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 S'western Assemblies W 82-63 Moody Coliseum
11/8/2023 Western Illinois W 90-53 Moody Coliseum
11/9/2023 Lamar - Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M - Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

