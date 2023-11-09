How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) play the Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats shot 45.6% from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Wolverines allowed to opponents.
- In games Sam Houston shot higher than 39.0% from the field, it went 20-2 overall.
- The Wolverines ranked second in rebounding in college basketball, the Bearkats finished 58th.
- Last year, the 72.2 points per game the Bearkats averaged were just 3.6 more points than the Wolverines gave up (68.6).
- Sam Houston went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Sam Houston posted 79.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 14.5 more points than it averaged on the road (65.3).
- When playing at home, the Bearkats allowed 11.0 fewer points per game (53.2) than on the road (64.2).
- Sam Houston made 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Pacific
|W 64-57
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
