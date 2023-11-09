The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Suter light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

Suter is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (two shots).

Suter has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 39 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

