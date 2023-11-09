Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Potter County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Potter County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Bushland High School at Brownfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Plainview, TX

Plainview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10

2:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso