Woodville High School will host Orangefield High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Orangefield vs. Woodville Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Lumberton, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tyler County Games This Week

Medina High School at Chester High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Orange County Games This Week

Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Nacogdoches, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

