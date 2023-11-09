Nueces County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Parmer County
  • Hockley County
  • Foard County
  • McLennan County
  • Wheeler County
  • Galveston County
  • Brown County
  • Oldham County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Bosque County

    • Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Sinton High School at Bishop High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    A. C. Jones High School at Calallen High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Calallen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tuloso-Midway High School at La Vernia High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: La Vernia, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.