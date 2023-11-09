Thursday's contest between the North Texas Eagles (1-0) and Grambling Tigers (1-0) squaring off at UNT Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Texas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on November 9.

The Eagles are coming off of a 117-42 win over UNT Dallas in their most recent game on Monday.

North Texas vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 66, Grambling 58

North Texas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles were outscored by 4.9 points per game last season, with a -152 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.6 points per game (230th in college basketball), and allowed 67.5 per outing (262nd in college basketball).

North Texas tallied 62.7 points per game last season in conference action, which was 0.1 more points per game than its season average (62.6).

The Eagles put up 65.6 points per game last year at home, which was 6.2 more points than they averaged on the road (59.4).

North Texas allowed 64.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.8 when playing on the road.

