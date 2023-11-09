It's Week 10 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning running backs -- you're in luck!

Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 10

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Rush Att./Game Targets/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers 200.4 25.1 17.1 4.6 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 170.6 19.0 12.1 2.7 Travis Etienne Jaguars 163.9 20.5 18.9 4.4 Josh Jacobs Raiders 132.8 14.8 17.7 4.8 D'Andre Swift Eagles 130.0 14.4 15.0 3.9 Zack Moss Colts 127.8 16.0 16.5 2.5 Alvin Kamara Saints 124.8 20.8 15.8 8.2 Derrick Henry Titans 122.7 15.3 17.1 2.5 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 116.5 12.9 13.8 3.1 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 115.3 14.4 15.8 2.5 Rachaad White Buccaneers 114.7 14.3 14.0 4.2 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 114.4 12.7 12.6 2 Bijan Robinson Falcons 113.4 12.6 11.4 4.6 Kyren Williams Rams 111.1 18.5 16.2 4 Breece Hall Jets 110.2 13.8 11.8 3.9 Gus Edwards Ravens 108.5 12.1 12.2 0.8 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 107.9 12.0 11.8 4.4 Tony Pollard Cowboys 107.4 13.4 15.0 4.4 Joe Mixon Bengals 106.8 13.4 15.8 3.8 James Cook Bills 105.7 11.7 12.0 2.9 Devon Achane Dolphins 101.7 25.4 9.5 2.8 Jerome Ford Browns 100.4 12.6 13.4 3.5 Saquon Barkley Giants 99.2 16.5 21.0 4.8 Alexander Mattison Vikings 98.2 10.9 13.6 3.8 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 96.4 16.1 12.7 5.5 Austin Ekeler Chargers 86.5 17.3 14.6 5.6 David Montgomery Lions 85.1 17.0 18.8 2 Jaylen Warren Steelers 82.2 10.3 7.0 4.4 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 75.7 8.4 12.9 1.8 Najee Harris Steelers 75.3 9.4 12.5 2.6 Javonte Williams Broncos 68.5 9.8 12.9 3.1 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 67.2 8.4 10.6 2.9 Jonathan Taylor Colts 65.5 13.1 12.4 3.6 Aaron Jones Packers 64.3 12.9 9.8 4.4 Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos 63.3 7.9 4.8 1.8 Justice Hill Ravens 62.8 7.9 7.3 2 Antonio Gibson Commanders 62.1 6.9 2.9 3.2 Tyjae Spears Titans 62.0 7.8 4.9 3.8 Kareem Hunt Browns 61.4 10.2 10.0 1.5 Ezekiel Elliott Patriots 61.1 6.8 8.1 2.4 James Conner Cardinals 59.4 11.9 13.6 2 D'Onta Foreman Bears 58.0 11.6 13.0 2.2 A.J. Dillon Packers 57.9 7.2 11.8 1.8 Dameon Pierce Texans 56.1 8.0 15.6 1.7 Miles Sanders Panthers 53.2 7.6 9.9 4.1 Jerick McKinnon Chiefs 52.0 5.8 1.3 2.6 Kenneth Gainwell Eagles 51.9 6.5 6.8 2.2 Khalil Herbert Bears 51.5 10.3 10.2 3.6 Samaje Perine Broncos 51.4 6.4 3.4 3.2 Joshua Kelley Chargers 48.4 6.1 9.3 0.8

This Week's Games

