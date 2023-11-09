Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Navarro County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Navarro County, Texas this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Navarro County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Marlin High School at Kerens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Hewitts, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bells High School at Mildred High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dawson ISD at Linden-Kildare High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
