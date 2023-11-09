If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Montgomery County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Oak Ridge High School at Dekaney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Nederland High School at Lake Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Montgomery, TX

Montgomery, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Willis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Willis, TX

Willis, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Conroe High School at Westfield High School