If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Montgomery County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

    • Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Oak Ridge High School at Dekaney High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Spring, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Nederland High School at Lake Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Montgomery, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nimitz High School at Willis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Willis, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Conroe High School at Westfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Spring, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

