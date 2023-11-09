On Thursday, November 9, starting at 7:00 PM CT, Maypearl High School will play Malakoff High School in Corsicana, TX.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Malakoff vs. Maypearl Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Ellis County Games This Week

Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: midlothian, TX

midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Penelope High School at Milford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Coolidge, TX

Coolidge, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Oak High School at Centennial High School - Burleson

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

6:50 PM CT on November 10 Location: Red Oak, TX

Red Oak, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at Midlothian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: midlothian, TX

midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School