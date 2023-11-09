Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Lamb County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Lamb County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Littlefield High School at Canadian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Amarillo, TX

Amarillo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Farwell High School at Olton High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10

4:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Littlefield, TX

Littlefield, TX Conference: 2A - District 3

2A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Springlake-Earth High School at Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Petersburg, TX

Petersburg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Amherst High School at Silverton High School