The SMU Mustangs (2-0) take on the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. SMU Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Lamar compiled a 3-3 straight up record in games it shot above 45.3% from the field.

The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mustangs finished 189th.

The Cardinals scored 7.7 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Mustangs gave up (75.6).

When it scored more than 75.6 points last season, Lamar went 3-3.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

Lamar averaged 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.

At home, the Cardinals conceded 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.2.

At home, Lamar drained 6.0 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (5.9). Lamar's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.7%) than on the road (32.0%).

