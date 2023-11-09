The SMU Mustangs (2-0) take on the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Lamar compiled a 3-3 straight up record in games it shot above 45.3% from the field.
  • The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mustangs finished 189th.
  • The Cardinals scored 7.7 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Mustangs gave up (75.6).
  • When it scored more than 75.6 points last season, Lamar went 3-3.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

  • Lamar averaged 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.
  • At home, the Cardinals conceded 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.2.
  • At home, Lamar drained 6.0 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (5.9). Lamar's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.7%) than on the road (32.0%).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Jarvis Christian W 114-66 Montagne Center
11/9/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 UTSA - Montagne Center
11/18/2023 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center

