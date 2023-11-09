Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Kendall County, Texas has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Kendall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Boerne High School at Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Dripping Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
