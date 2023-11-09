There is high school football competition in Kaufman County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Crosby County
  • Parmer County
  • Howard County
  • Wheeler County
  • DeWitt County
  • Carson County
  • Moore County
  • Brown County
  • Austin County
  • Duval County

    • Kaufman County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Kaufman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Forney High School at Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Forney, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Forney High School at Garland High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Mesquite, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Texas City High School at Terrell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.