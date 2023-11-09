Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Jefferson County, Texas, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Westbrook High School at Rankin High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Garden City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Forney High School at Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Forney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nederland High School at Lake Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Montgomery, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamshire Fannett High School at Brookshire Royal High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Deer Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
