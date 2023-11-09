Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Jasper High School vs. Columbia High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We have an exciting high school game -- Columbia High School vs. Jasper High School -- in Huffman, TX on Thursday, November 9, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.
Jasper High vs. Columbia Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Huffman, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Brazoria County Games This Week
Clear Springs High School at Shadow Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pearland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dawson High School - Pearland at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Jasper County Games This Week
Evadale High School at Overton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: San Augustine, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
