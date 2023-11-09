Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Hopkins County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Hopkins County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Cumby High School at Mart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Mart, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
