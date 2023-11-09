Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hill County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Hill County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Penelope High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Coolidge, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Graham High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Aledo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bynum High School at Apple Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Whitney High School at Groesbeck High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
