Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Groom High School vs. Whitharral High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Groom High School is on the road versus Whitharral High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A - action.
Groom vs. Whitharral Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Silverton, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hockley County Games This Week
Ropes High School at Ralls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Ralls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sundown High School at Stratford High School - Stratford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Carson County Games This Week
Tahoka High School at Panhandle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
