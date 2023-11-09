Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Grayson County, Texas this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Randall County
  • Willacy County
  • Ector County
  • Parmer County
  • Maverick County
  • Comal County
  • Jefferson County
  • Fannin County
  • Frio County
  • Robertson County

    • Grayson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Hamilton High School at Tioga High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Brock, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bells High School at Mildred High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Royse City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Jim Ned High School at Whitesboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Burleson, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Van Alstyne High School at Wills Point High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marshall High School at Denison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Marshall, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.