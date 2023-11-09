Davenport High School will host Fredericksburg High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Fredericksburg vs. Davenport Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Davenport, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

John Marshall Harlan High School at Eagle Pass High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron P. Steele High School at Louis D Brandeis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Schertz, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Somerset High School at Burnet High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

New Braunfels High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: San Antonio , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wagner High School at A&M Consolidated

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lockhart High School at Alamo Heights High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Orem, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Longview, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Gillespie County Games This Week

Harper High School at Holland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Holland, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

