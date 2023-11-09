Looking to catch this week's high school football games in El Paso County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Anthony High School at Hawley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9

Location: Wink, TX

Wink, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Big Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

West Plains High School at Clint High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Location: Seminole, TX

Seminole, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10

Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tornillo High School at Wall High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Wall, TX

Wall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Frenship High School at Eastwood High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10

Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10

Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Agua Dulce High School at Center Point High School