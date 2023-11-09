Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeWitt County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST
DeWitt County, Texas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
DeWitt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Yoakum High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robinson High School at Cuero High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
