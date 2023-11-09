Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cooke County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST
We have 2023 high school football action in Cooke County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Cooke County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Callisburg High School at Jacksboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haskell High School at Muenster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Graham, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
