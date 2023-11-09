If you reside in Bell County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Harper High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Hitchcock High School at Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Travis High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Van Vleck High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rogers, TX

Rogers, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School