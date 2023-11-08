In a Wednesday college basketball slate that includes a lot of compelling matchups, the Le Moyne Dolphins versus the Colorado Buffaloes is a game to see.

Dayton Flyers vs. No. 2 UConn Huskies

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: XL Center
  • Location: Hartford, Connecticut

How to Watch Dayton vs. UConn

  • TV: SNY

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs vs. No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Carmichael Arena
  • Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina

  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Le Moyne Dolphins vs. No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: CU Events Center
  • Location: Boulder, Colorado

How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Colorado

  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Southern Jaguars vs. No. 13 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Moody Center
  • Location: Austin, Texas

How to Watch Southern vs. Texas

  • TV: LHN

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine vs. No. 15 Stanford Cardinal

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Maples Pavilion
  • Location: Stanford, California

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Stanford

  • TV: Pac-12 Network

