Week 11 MAC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
College football Week 11 action includes six games with MAC teams. Read on for up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan | Ball State vs. Northern Illinois | Ohio vs. Buffalo
Week 11 MAC Results
Western Michigan 38 Central Michigan 28
- Pregame Favorite: Western Michigan (-3)
- Pregame Total: 58
Western Michigan Leaders
- Passing: Hayden Wolff (25-for-36, 333 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jalen Buckley (23 ATT, 117 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Kenneth Womack (16 TAR, 12 REC, 135 YDS)
Central Michigan Leaders
- Passing: Jase Bauer (14-for-27, 205 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Marion Lukes (21 ATT, 147 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Tyson Davis (3 TAR, 2 REC, 77 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Western Michigan
|Central Michigan
|484
|Total Yards
|418
|333
|Passing Yards
|205
|151
|Rushing Yards
|213
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Ball State 20 Northern Illinois 17
- Pregame Favorite: Northern Illinois (-9.5)
- Pregame Total: 43.5
Ball State Leaders
- Passing: Kiael Kelly (15-for-25, 115 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Marquez Cooper (25 ATT, 93 YDS)
- Receiving: Ahmad Edwards (6 TAR, 5 REC, 32 YDS)
Northern Illinois Leaders
- Passing: Rocky Lombardi (15-for-26, 141 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Antario Brown (18 ATT, 73 YDS)
- Receiving: Trayvon Rudolph (8 TAR, 6 REC, 57 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Northern Illinois
|Ball State
|315
|Total Yards
|301
|141
|Passing Yards
|115
|174
|Rushing Yards
|186
|3
|Turnovers
|0
Ohio 20 Buffalo 10
- Pregame Favorite: Ohio (-8.5)
- Pregame Total: 44.5
Ohio Leaders
- Passing: Kurtis Rourke (14-for-21, 121 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Sieh Bangura (17 ATT, 78 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Ty Walton (6 TAR, 6 REC, 62 YDS)
Buffalo Leaders
- Passing: Cole Snyder (14-for-21, 171 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ron Cook Jr. (16 ATT, 48 YDS)
- Receiving: Boobie Curry (5 TAR, 4 REC, 66 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Buffalo
|Ohio
|295
|Total Yards
|236
|181
|Passing Yards
|121
|114
|Rushing Yards
|115
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 11 MAC Games
Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 8
- Venue: Dix Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Bowling Green (-9.5)
Akron Zips at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 8
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (OH) (-17.5)
Eastern Michigan Eagles at Toledo Rockets
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 8
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-18.5)
