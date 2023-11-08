Wednesday's game that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) versus the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) at United Supermarkets Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-62 in favor of Texas Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 8.

The game has no line set.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 81, Texas A&M-Commerce 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-19.1)

Texas Tech (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Texas Tech Performance Insights

Offensively, Texas Tech was the 136th-ranked team in the nation (73.3 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 141st (69.0 points allowed per game).

The Red Raiders were 114th in the country in rebounds per game (32.7) and 87th in rebounds allowed (29.7) last season.

Texas Tech was 186th in college basketball in assists (12.9 per game) last season.

The Red Raiders made 7.2 3-pointers per game and shot 34.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 200th and 162nd, respectively, in college basketball.

Giving up 8.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.4% from beyond the arc last season, Texas Tech was 287th and 96th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, the Red Raiders attempted 36.8% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.2% from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.7% of the Red Raiders' buckets were 3-pointers, and 72.3% were 2-pointers.

