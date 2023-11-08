The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

  • The Lions shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders averaged.
  • Last season, Texas A&M-Commerce had a 9-13 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Raiders finished 133rd.
  • The Lions scored just 2.6 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Red Raiders gave up to opponents (69).
  • When it scored more than 69 points last season, Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M-Commerce scored more points at home (78.8 per game) than away (68.7) last season.
  • The Lions gave up 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce sunk fewer trifectas away (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.3%) than at home (34.7%) as well.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 78-46 Reed Arena
11/8/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
11/10/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
11/12/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

