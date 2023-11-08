How to Watch the Rockets vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (3-3) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) on November 8, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets are shooting 47.6% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 46% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Houston has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 28th.
- The Rockets score only 4.6 fewer points per game (110) than the Lakers give up (114.6).
- When it scores more than 114.6 points, Houston is 2-1.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Rockets scored 110.8 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 110.7.
- In 2022-23, the Rockets gave up 6.9 fewer points per game at home (115.1) than on the road (122).
- Beyond the arc, the Rockets sunk fewer trifectas away (10.4 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.5%) than at home (32.8%) as well.
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Amen Thompson
|Out
|Ankle
