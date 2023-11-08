The Houston Rockets (3-3) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) on November 8, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 47.6% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 46% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Houston has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46% from the field.

The Lakers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 28th.

The Rockets score only 4.6 fewer points per game (110) than the Lakers give up (114.6).

When it scores more than 114.6 points, Houston is 2-1.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Rockets scored 110.8 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 110.7.

In 2022-23, the Rockets gave up 6.9 fewer points per game at home (115.1) than on the road (122).

Beyond the arc, the Rockets sunk fewer trifectas away (10.4 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.5%) than at home (32.8%) as well.

Rockets Injuries