Rockets vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - November 8
Check out the injury report for the Houston Rockets (3-3), which currently has three players listed, as the Rockets ready for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) at Toyota Center on Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Rockets enter this contest after a 122-97 win over the Kings on Monday. Jalen Green's team-high 23 points led the Rockets in the victory.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Amen Thompson
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|7.0
|3.3
|1.7
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|SF
|Out
|Leg
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Jaxson Hayes: Out (Ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee), Rui Hachimura: Out (Concussion), Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee)
Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
