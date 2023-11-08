Rockets vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) visit the Houston Rockets (3-3) after losing four road games in a row. The Lakers are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 220.5 points.
Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-2.5
|220.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 220.5 points only twice this season.
- The average total for Houston's games this season is 218.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Houston is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.
- Houston has not won as an underdog of +125 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info
Rockets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|4
|57.1%
|111.1
|221.1
|114.6
|223.4
|226.1
|Rockets
|2
|33.3%
|110
|221.1
|108.8
|223.4
|221.5
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- The Rockets put up only 4.6 fewer points per game (110) than the Lakers give up (114.6).
- Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 114.6 points.
Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|3-3
|2-3
|3-3
|Lakers
|2-5
|1-3
|2-5
Rockets vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Rockets
|Lakers
|110
|111.1
|19
|17
|2-1
|1-1
|2-1
|1-1
|108.8
|114.6
|7
|19
|2-1
|1-2
|2-1
|2-1
