The Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) visit the Houston Rockets (3-3) after losing four road games in a row. The Lakers are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 220.5 points.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -2.5 220.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 220.5 points only twice this season.

The average total for Houston's games this season is 218.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Houston is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

Houston has not won as an underdog of +125 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info

Rockets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 4 57.1% 111.1 221.1 114.6 223.4 226.1 Rockets 2 33.3% 110 221.1 108.8 223.4 221.5

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

The Rockets put up only 4.6 fewer points per game (110) than the Lakers give up (114.6).

Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Rockets and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 3-3 2-3 3-3 Lakers 2-5 1-3 2-5

Rockets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Rockets Lakers 110 Points Scored (PG) 111.1 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 108.8 Points Allowed (PG) 114.6 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-2 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

