The Los Angeles Lakers (1-1), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Toyota Center, play the Houston Rockets (0-1). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA.

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, SportsNet LA

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet collected 19.3 points, 4.1 boards and 7.2 assists last season. He also drained 39.3% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per contest (seventh in NBA).

Last season, Alperen Sengun recorded an average of 14.8 points, 9.0 boards and 3.9 assists per game.

Jalen Green's stats last season included 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He sank 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Jabari Smith Jr. put up 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He sank 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Dillon Brooks put up 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis put up 25.9 points last season, plus 2.6 assists and 12.5 rebounds.

LeBron James posted 28.9 points last season, plus 6.8 assists and 8.3 boards.

Christian Wood put up 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

D'Angelo Russell's stats last season were 17.9 points, 3.1 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Austin Reaves posted 13.0 points, 3.0 boards and 3.4 assists.

Rockets vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Lakers 110.7 Points Avg. 117.2 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 45.7% Field Goal % 48.2% 32.7% Three Point % 34.6%

