The Houston Rockets (3-3) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) after winning three straight home games. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA

Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-3.5) 219.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-3.5) 219 -158 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

The Lakers have a -24 scoring differential, falling short by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 111.1 points per game to rank 17th in the league and are giving up 114.6 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game, with a +7 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.0 points per game (19th in NBA) and allow 108.8 per contest (seventh in league).

These teams score 221.1 points per game combined, 1.6 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams put up 223.4 combined points per game, 3.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

Houston has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Rockets and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +75000 +40000 - Lakers +1600 +700 -

