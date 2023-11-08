How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) play the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on MW Network.
Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
- TV: MW Network
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot 40.4% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 42.8% the Redhawks' opponents shot last season.
- Prairie View A&M compiled an 8-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Redhawks finished 83rd.
- The Panthers averaged only 1.2 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Redhawks gave up (69.0).
- Prairie View A&M went 8-3 last season when it scored more than 69.0 points.
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison
- Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.6 on the road.
- The Panthers allowed fewer points at home (64.5 per game) than away (71.1) last season.
- At home, Prairie View A&M drained 5.7 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%) too.
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kansas Christian
|W 89-66
|William J. Nicks Building
|11/8/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
