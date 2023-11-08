The Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) play the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on MW Network.

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: MW Network

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers shot 40.4% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 42.8% the Redhawks' opponents shot last season.

Prairie View A&M compiled an 8-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.8% from the field.

The Panthers were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Redhawks finished 83rd.

The Panthers averaged only 1.2 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Redhawks gave up (69.0).

Prairie View A&M went 8-3 last season when it scored more than 69.0 points.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison

Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.6 on the road.

The Panthers allowed fewer points at home (64.5 per game) than away (71.1) last season.

At home, Prairie View A&M drained 5.7 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%) too.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule