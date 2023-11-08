Mavericks vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (6-1) host the Toronto Raptors (3-4) after winning three straight home games. The Mavericks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 222.5.
Mavericks vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and TSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-5.5
|222.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas' seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points five times.
- The average total in Dallas' contests this year is 234.9, 12.4 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Mavericks' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.
- Dallas has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.
- Dallas has played as a favorite of -225 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mavericks have a 69.2% chance to win.
Mavericks vs Raptors Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|5
|71.4%
|120.7
|227.8
|114.1
|221.5
|228.1
|Raptors
|2
|28.6%
|107.1
|227.8
|107.4
|221.5
|218.4
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks score 120.7 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 107.4 the Raptors give up.
- Dallas is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 107.4 points.
Mavericks vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|4-3
|0-2
|5-2
|Raptors
|4-3
|0-1
|3-4
Mavericks vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Raptors
|120.7
|107.1
|5
|27
|4-3
|2-0
|6-1
|2-0
|114.1
|107.4
|17
|5
|2-0
|4-3
|2-0
|3-4
