The Dallas Mavericks (6-1) host the Toronto Raptors (3-4) after winning three straight home games. The Mavericks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 222.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and TSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -5.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas' seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points five times.

The average total in Dallas' contests this year is 234.9, 12.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Mavericks' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

Dallas has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

Dallas has played as a favorite of -225 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mavericks have a 69.2% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Raptors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 5 71.4% 120.7 227.8 114.1 221.5 228.1 Raptors 2 28.6% 107.1 227.8 107.4 221.5 218.4

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks score 120.7 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 107.4 the Raptors give up.

Dallas is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 107.4 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Mavericks vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Mavericks and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 4-3 0-2 5-2 Raptors 4-3 0-1 3-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs. Raptors Point Insights

Mavericks Raptors 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 107.1 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 4-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 6-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 107.4 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 2-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-3 2-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.