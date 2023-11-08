The Toronto Raptors (1-0), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at American Airlines Center, battle the Dallas Mavericks (1-0). The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and TSN.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, TSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games

Mavericks Players to Watch

Per game, Luka Doncic provided points, 8.6 boards and 8.0 assists last season. He also averaged 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kyrie Irving recorded 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. recorded 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also sank 40.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per game (seventh in league).

Grant Williams put up 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Dwight Powell averaged 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He drained 73.2% of his shots from the field.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam collected 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Scottie Barnes collected 15.3 points, 6.6 boards and 4.8 assists last season, shooting 45.6% from the floor.

OG Anunoby's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 5.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Gary Trent Jr. collected 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.6 steals (fourth in league) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder collected 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mavericks Raptors 114.2 Points Avg. 112.9 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 47.5% Field Goal % 45.9% 37.1% Three Point % 33.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.