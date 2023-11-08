Mavericks vs. Raptors November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (1-0), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at American Airlines Center, battle the Dallas Mavericks (1-0). The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and TSN.
Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, TSN
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Per game, Luka Doncic provided points, 8.6 boards and 8.0 assists last season. He also averaged 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Kyrie Irving recorded 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. recorded 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also sank 40.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per game (seventh in league).
- Grant Williams put up 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Dwight Powell averaged 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He drained 73.2% of his shots from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam collected 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Scottie Barnes collected 15.3 points, 6.6 boards and 4.8 assists last season, shooting 45.6% from the floor.
- OG Anunoby's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 5.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.
- Gary Trent Jr. collected 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.6 steals (fourth in league) and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dennis Schroder collected 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Mavericks vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mavericks
|Raptors
|114.2
|Points Avg.
|112.9
|114.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|45.9%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|33.5%
