The Dallas Mavericks (6-1) are favored (by 5.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (3-4) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and TSN

BSSW and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 116 - Raptors 109

Mavericks vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 5.5)

Mavericks (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-7.6)

Mavericks (-7.6) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.7

In the 2023-24 season, the Mavericks (4-3-0 ATS) and the Raptors (4-3-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Neither Dallas nor Toronto has covered this season when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Mavs as favorites by 5.5 or more and Raps as underdogs by 5.5 or more).

Dallas' games have gone over the total 71.4% of the time this season (five out of seven), which is more often than Toronto's games have (three out of seven).

The Mavericks have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-0) this season, better than the .250 winning percentage for the Raptors as a moneyline underdog (1-3).

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks have been led by their offense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by scoring 120.7 points per game. They rank 17th in the league in points allowed (114.1 per contest).

Dallas is grabbing 41.9 rebounds per game (23rd-ranked in league). It is allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest (15th-ranked).

The Mavericks are delivering 24.3 assists per game, which ranks them 22nd in the NBA in 2023-24.

Dallas is forcing 14.9 turnovers per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but it has committed just 12.6 turnovers per game (fourth-best).

When it comes to three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Mavericks, who are draining 17 treys per game (best in NBA) and shooting 39.4% from downtown (second-best).

