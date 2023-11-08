The Houston Rockets (3-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Toyota Center as just 2.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA

Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 113 - Lakers 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 2.5)

Rockets (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-3.9)

Rockets (-3.9) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.3

The Rockets (3-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 28.6% of the time, 21.4% more often than the Lakers (2-5-0) this season.

Los Angeles (1-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (25%) than Houston (2-3) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (40%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it in fewer games (28.6% of the time) than Houston (50%).

The Lakers have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-1) this season, higher than the .400 winning percentage for the Rockets as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rockets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets put up 110 points per game and allow 108.8, making them 19th in the NBA offensively and seventh defensively.

Houston is the fifth-worst team in the league in rebounds per game (41) and 18th in rebounds conceded (45).

This season the Rockets are ranked 10th in the league in assists at 27 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Houston is ninth in the league in committing them (13.5 per game). It is 14th in forcing them (14.3 per game).

With 13 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 38.4% from downtown, the Rockets are 11th and eighth in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.