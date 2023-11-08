Jalen Green could make a big impact for the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Green had 23 points in his previous game, which ended in a 122-97 win against the Kings.

If you'd like to make predictions on Green's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-114)

Over 21.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Over 3.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Over 2.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+144)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the league last season, giving up 116.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Lakers allowed 44.9 rebounds per contest last season, 25th in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Lakers were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Lakers were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Green vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 40 24 3 7 2 0 0 3/15/2023 38 11 6 1 2 0 1 1/16/2023 39 23 5 3 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.