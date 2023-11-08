The Houston Rockets, with Fred VanVleet, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

VanVleet had 11 points and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 122-97 win against the Kings.

In this piece we'll break down VanVleet's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-114)

Over 17.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-135)

Over 3.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-128)

Over 6.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-164)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Lakers gave up 116.6 points per game last year, 20th in the league.

Giving up 44.9 rebounds per game last season, the Lakers were 25th in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Lakers were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Defensively, the Lakers gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, 18th in the NBA.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 36 8 4 10 2 0 3 12/7/2022 30 25 4 7 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.