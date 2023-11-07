Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Tarrant County, Texas today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Argyle High School at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Side High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.