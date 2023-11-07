Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Collin County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coram Deo Academy at McKinney Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Hill High School at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Richardson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.